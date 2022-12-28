Army Deserter Now IPOB Deputy Commander Responsible For Allegedly Killing Of Gulak Nabbed in Imo

Published:

The Nigerian troops have arrested the Deputy Commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, one Nwagwu Chiwendu who is also responsible for the killing of a Northern politician Ahmed Gulak.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),Chiwendu, it was gathered, is IPOB’s main trainer in weapon handling and rose to become the second in command to Temple, who is now the leader of the group in Imo State.

The notorious criminal deserted the Nigerian Army, and joined ESN since January 21.

“He served on OPHK and thus have operational experience. He was arrested yesterday during the burial of his father at Mbaise. He is taking us to their camp tonight at Obowo.

“He confessed to killing Gulak and confirmed that his camp is responsible for kidnapping the 2 expatriates along Owerri-Okigwe Road and the killing of 2 Police Inspectors escorting them.

“They are the ones that also killed our soldiers in the same location and the burning of our Hilux last week. They equally participated in the attk on INEC office in Owerri. He is currently with the Police,” a military source said





(NAN)





