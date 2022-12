Published:

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. MB Marwa (Retd) CON, OFR leading other top officials of the Agency on a thank you visit to the Chairman of BUA Group/ ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu at the Group’s headquarters in Lagos on Friday 23rd December following the recent award of N500m grant to NDLEA by ASR Africa for selected projects.

Share This