Gov Uzodinma Confirms Death Of Ohaneze President George Obiozor

Published:

The President general of Ohaneze ndigbo and former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America Prof. George Obiozor is dead.





In a statement personally signed by Governor Hope Uzodinma, he described the late Ohaneze leader as a renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman





Full Statement





IMO STATE GOVERNMENT OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT





On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo state, sorrowfuly announce the passage of a great Son of Imo state and Nigeria, the President General of ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.





A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.





The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former NIGERIA'S ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo state, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.





His burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family





May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.





Sen Hope Uzodimma

Governor of Imo state5

