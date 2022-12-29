Tuface's Action Is Endangering My Life...Show Promoter

Published:

Popular entertainer, Usiaphe Kevin, better known as Whale Mouth, has cried out that his life and that of his family are in danger following Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia’s failure to show up for a scheduled performance.





Tuface was billed to perform at the maiden ‘Ughelli To The World Concert and Awards’, which was scheduled for the Wetland Hotel on December 25.





Lamenting the unfortunate incident, Whale Mouth said: “I am not a scam; I have never in my entire life stolen or used dubious measures to make a kobo. I paid Tuface in full before December 25, the sum of N6 million. We had a performance agreement contract that was duly signed; we have receipts of payment to prove that. All necessary requirements from us were duly met and on time.”





According to him, “Tuface and his team were at the airport, as the flight was billed to take off by 11:45 a.m. Vehicles and security escorts were already waiting for them at the Warri Airport. The last I heard from Tuface’s team was that the flight was delayed till 3:00 p.m., and we waited only for the plane to arrive in Warri without him or his team onboard.”





“We tried several measures to reach out to his team to know the situation of things but never got a response from him or his team. We called prominent Nigerians such as Dr. Ned Okonkwo and AY Comedian, who is in Canada, to reach him as well, all to no avail.





"We decided to return to Ughelli to continue preparations and plans for the show, only to see a video of Tuface apologising to me and Ughelli people on his official Instagram page without our knowledge and claiming the Arik flight had been cancelled, whereas other artistes were on the same flight."





The video posted on his official Instagram page went viral in Ughelli just before the pre-show of the event, and there was total anarchy, as those who had bought tickets demanded refunds, while those yet to get tickets were discouraged due to that video.





He said: “Till this very moment, I am yet to get a call or feedback from Tuface and his team on why he left the airport without boarding that Arik flight to Warri.”





