Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Lover And Making Away With Her Car

Published:





A young man that goes by the name Osuagwu Chidubem has been arrested for allegedly killing his sugar mummy

Detectives of the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, and working with Police Operatives in Imo State Command arrested the suspect on November 8, 2022, at Nekede Owerri.



Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Enugu state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said Chidubem was nabbed while he was attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from his 32-year-old lover, identified as Amarachi Chukwu after allegedly killing her in her residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw, Enugu on November 1.



He said Operatives serving in Ikirike Division evacuated the remains to the hospital on November 4, 2022, where doctors confirmed her death, and the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy



The police spokesperson added that the suspect was consequently arraigned in court upon the conclusion of its investigation and has been remanded in Custodial Centre custody till further hearing of the case.



He said: “Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large, had in the morning hours of the mentioned date, conspired and went to the house of the victim, attempted to make away with her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.



”Upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside of the house and made away with the car.



“Her decomposing remains were, found in the said apartment on November 4 after the door was forced opened by Police Operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following the receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

Share This