Sanwo-Olu, Wike, Makinde Receive Honorary Doctorate From Ajayi Crowther University

Governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, received honorary doctorate degrees from Ajayi Crowther University on Friday in Oyo State.

Sanwo-Olu shared pictures from the event via his Twitter handle.

He said, “My dear colleagues, H.E Governor Seyi Makinde, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike and I, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the prestigious Ajayi Crowther University, in Oyo State.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the VC of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo. Prof. Timothy Adebayo, staff and students of the institution for their recognition of our commitment and service to our dear people and state.

“We will continue to support the institution and its people, as they render top quality education.”

