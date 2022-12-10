Diesel Cost: NRC Hikes Fares On Lagos-Ibadan-Abeokuta Route

Published:

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has released new prices for Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Abeokuta train services.





The NRC, in a memo addressed to its station managers and staff, said the decision to increase the fares was due to the high cost of diesel.





"The new fare on Lagos - Ibadan Train Service (LITS):





"Lagos - Ibadan, and Ibadan - Lagos; First class (N9,000); Business (N6,500); Standard- adult (N3,600), minor (N3,000).





"Lagos - Abeokuta, and Abeokuta - Lagos; First class (N6,000); Business (N4,500); Standard- adult (N3,000), minor (N2,000).





"Abeokuta - Ibadan, and Ibadan - Abeokuta; First Class (N3,000); Business (N2,000); Standard- adult (N1,000), minor (N600)," the memo stated.





Before now, First Class from Ibadan to Lagos cost N6,009, Business Class N4,000 and Standard Class was N2,600.





The new rate regime commenced on Monday.





The NRC transports average of 2,000 passengers per weekday, and more on weekends.

