American Sports Journalist, Grant Wahl, Dies In Qatar

An American sports journalist, Grant Wahl, has died in Qatar, where he was covering the World Cup.

According to ESPN, Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Reports reveal that Wahl fell back in his seat in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.

Wahl had written on Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

Earlier during the World Cup, Wahl drew international attention after saying he was briefly stopped from attending the US match against Wales in November for wearing a rainbow-coloured T-shirt.

Wahl said he was detained for 25 minutes at Ahmed Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan, then was let go by a security commander.





