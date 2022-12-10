Comedian Julius Agwu Confirms Separation From Wife

Published:

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu has revealed that his marriage to Ibiere has hit the rocks. The humour merchant who got married in 2006, is blessed with two kids from the union.

Although some months ago, there had been speculations that the rib cracker’s marriage had crashed, neither of the couples openly addressed the claims. However, Agwu, during a chat with popular Lagos-based On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, simply alleged that it was Ibiere that called it quits on the union.

The funnyman while speaking about his marriage said, “My wife said that she is no marrying me again. That is true. She said that she is tired of the marriage and she is not marrying me again. That is why I said that I thank God that I am alive. I have a saying, Satan works in mysterious ways while God works in miraculous ways. My kids are in America.”

Moreso, the comedian-turned-singer spoke about his brain tumour surgery incident which occurred in 2015 and how it affected his career saying it is part of the reason people do not hear his name as often as before. He said, “There are no rumours about my health. I wanted to cool down for a while. I had a surgery in 2015; I had a tumour surgery. It was brain surgery.

“I had it, came back, did my thanksgiving. After that, I travelled to London to do my show. When I got to London, just two days to my show I was rushed to a hospital in 2016. I was in a coma for three months. I thank God that I am alive. I had to relax and that is why people have not been hearing my name but I thank God that I am alive.”

Share This