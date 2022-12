Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has visited the residence of late lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.





Alabi arrived at the residence of the deceased located at the Ajah area of Lagos State, on Tuesday evening.





Speaking during the visit, the Lagos police commissioner assured the family that justice would be served.





“This person who did this won’t go unpunished, Alabi was quoted as saying.





Raheem was shot by a police officer on Christmas Day (Sunday).





