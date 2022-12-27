I No Longer Enjoy Living...Billionaire Dantata

Published:

Elder statesman and billionaire business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has revealed that he no longer enjoys life and he is hoping to depart this world in good faith.

Dantata, 91, disclose this when he received the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

He said from a youthful age, he had the privilege of meeting many people and had engaged in friendship in all states of Nigeria but could hardly call out 10 who are still alive.

“I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria and I have done things with people across all states, many were friends but sadly, all the people I know, I hardly can call out 10 that are still alive.

“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren.”

Dantata, while expressing joy and appreciation for the visit, prayed for Nigeria for everlasting peace and harmony.

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone, we pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he added.

Earlier, Shettima, who was on a consultation visit to the state, pointed that the purpose of the visit is largely to reach out to elder statesmen on the ongoing project in the north ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He embarked on the visitation alongside the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Musa Gwadabe, General Lawal Jafaru Isah and Tanko Yakasai

He also visited the ongoing project of Kano Cancer Centre which is on the verge of completion before departing to the airport.

