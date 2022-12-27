Days After Flaunting Money On Social Media, UNIZIK Student Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping His Best Friend

Published:

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 400-level student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka for allegedly masterminding the abd¥ction of his best friend.

The suspect, Ndome Godsent Ogar, from the department of medicine, was said to have kidnapped his friend, a 300-level student from the department of Medical Laboratory.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but according to reports, Ndome and his gang demanded a N4million ransom, which was paid.

The suspect also reportedly kidnapped a primary one pupil in Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi and a ransom of N700k was paid before the child was released.

However, he ran out of luck recently when he was nabbed by security operatives in the state.

This comes days after he flaunted bundles of cash online.

