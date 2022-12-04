I Didn't Feel Good About My Son Yul's Second Marriage...Pete Edochie

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has opened up on how he felt when his son, actor Yul Edochie, married a second wife, Judy Austin.





Yul Edochie had in April, shocked fans as he announced the birth of his son by his second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu.





This generated a lot of reactions from his fans and some of his colleagues.





In an interview , the actor’s father, Pete Edochie, disclosed that he didn’t feel good about his son’s decision, but it is his choice.





He said, “I didn’t feel good, but like I said, I’m a Christian and I read the Bible. Solomon, with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom .





“it’s his choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, that’s what I can say. “

