2023 : Oborevwori Assures Deltans Of Good Governance If Elected Governor

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 governorship Election, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has assured Deltans of good governance if elected Governor next year just as he appealed to all and sundry to exercise their civic rights in the forthcoming general elections.

In his remarks as the Chairman of the 58th birthday anniversary celebration of Pastor Triumphant Olorunfemi Obamoh, held at Brown Hill Event Centre, Ogunu, Warri, on Saturday 3rd December, 2022, the Gubernatorial Candidate, described himself as a politician with a mission of happiness and welfare for all Deltans.

He said that; "I asked God to bless my mission before I stated my purpose. Therefore, I am sure the pastor has graciously granted me the permission to use the occasion of his birthday to ask for your votes. The people of Delta state deserve to be happy. God has endowed us with Material and Human Resources. I want to use the grace of the Almighty to extend the blessing of God to all Deltans through good governance come May 2023".

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly added that; "Your vote is your right to good governance. And remember Proverbs 29: 2 "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice,..." Please, Vote wisely".

Congratulating Pastor Triumphant Olorunfemi Obamoh, who is currently the Resident Pastor of the Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel) Water Resources, Effurun and State Pastor, Delta State, on his new age, the Governorship Candidate stated that; "Congratulations sir as your life unfolds into higher dimensions of grace today. It is also my singular honour to celebrate and welcome all of you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our gathering here today is a great opportunity to thank our heavenly father for His mercy and grace in the life of our dear Pastor".

"Let me therefore join Pastor's family, my brethren from Living Faith Church family and other well-wishers to felicitate with you on this special day. I am most grateful to God for granting you good health, sound mind and His other many blessings upon your life as you turn 58 years. As a dedicated and committed servant of the Most High God, you have served Him and humanity with all your strength.

For me and my family, we are extremely proud of you as a man of extraordinary faith, courage and humility. This probably explains why we call you "Our Daddy" and we are proud to serve God under your guidance as the State Pastor in Delta State", he said.





Rt Hon Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, added that; "In spite of your outstanding accomplishments in the Vineyard of the Lord, your behaviour has remained unaffected by your achievements".

According to him; "Having served in different departments of the Commission for years, I consider it necessary to mention some of your previous assignments, which include but not limited to the following: Missionary to the Republic of Chad (1996); District Pastor, Oyo (2001-2003); State Pastor, Ado/Osun (2003 -2006); State Pastor, LFC Ikorodu, (2008); State Pastor LFC Owerri (2009); Regional Field Pastor Port Harcourt(2009); Foreign Mission Director (2010); Regional Overseer Cameroon (2011); Mission Secretary (2012-2014); Executive Secretary (2014-2017); State Pastor, Akwa Ibom ( 2018 - 2021); and currently, the Resident Pastor Living Faith Church, Water Resources and State Pastor, Delta State"





"The man we are celebrating today has also coordinated Christian groups such as True Worship, Singles and Christian Youth Mentorship.

My Dear Pastor sir, I am greatly inspired by your Profile Picture message and I quote, "You cannot serve a MEGA GOD and live a meager life". Your impeccable integrity and deep love for us is also a great source of inspiration to me and my family. Your love for soul winning for the Kingdom of God will continue to find the relevant expression as you age gracefully. As you celebrate today, may the goodness of the Lord follow you for the rest of your life. The grace of God will take you from glory to glory. As I conclude my remarks, I would like to appeal to all of us here, families and friends to please exercise your civic right in the forthcoming general elections", Rt Hon Oborevwori stated at the colourful ceremony.





The Delta State Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro who also attended the ceremony, Congratulated Pastor Triumphant Olorunfemi Obamoh on his 58th birthday anniversary, describing him as a wonderful man of God.





The Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Delta State chapter, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, who spoke on "Life Greatest Experience", said God was using the celebrant to do wonderful things and prayed for him, government officials and others.





A book, "Overcoming Life's Limitations (Solution Bank) by Obamoh Triumphant G. C. Mega was unveiled in the ceremony.





Highpoint of the celebration was the cutting of the birthday cake by the celebrant joined by guests.

