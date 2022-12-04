Festus Keyamo Releases Tinubu’s American Visa

Published:

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has ridiculed critics of the party's candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





Saturday night, Keyamo shared an image of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's American visa in a tweet.





"For those who spread false rumours about @officialABAT being denied a visa to the United States, you leave us no choice but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial).





Alongside the visa, he added, "This is for the misguided individuals who believe these rumours."





There were rumours that Tinubu's visa was denied by the United States after his travel was postponed.





The APC Presidential Campaign Council announced in a statement last week that Tinubu will begin international travel on December 4 in order to engage with world leaders and promote his presidential ambitions.





In a statement posted to its Twitter account, the campaign council disclosed that Tinubu and his delegation will travel to London, the United States, France, and key European Union member states to share his vision and plans and to seek the support of Western powers for the democratic process that will usher in the new administration in Nigeria on May 29, 2023.





On Monday, December 5, 2022, while in London, Tinubu will attend Chatham House, the United Kingdom's prestigious Foreign and Policy Think Tank, where he will speak on security, economy, and foreign policy.





However, rumours circulated that Tinubu was denied entrance into the United States due to allegations made against him.





Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, an APC Chieftain who, like Tinubu, was a governor between 1999 and 2007, denied the rumour.





Orji Kalu asserted that the U.S. State Department confirmed to him that Tinubu will arrive in the third week of December.





In a Facebook post, he stated, "As the election nears, the opposition will continue to publish false information about our presidential candidate, but we must constantly ignore it and keep our eyes on the ball. As with previous fake news, the report that Tinubu was denied a visa to the United States is false.





"Tinubu delayed his own trip and was never denied a visa. The United States Department of State confirmed to me that Tinubu will arrive in the third week of December. As the great personality of our party's presidential candidate, he will be warmly welcomed in the United States. OUK.”

