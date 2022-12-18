Argentina Takes On France In World Cup Finals , Winner Takes Home $42m ( Breakdown Of What All Participating Team Got )

Published:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will come to a climax today as defending Champion France takes on two times winner Argentina in Doha

Argentina led Lionel Messi made it to the finals with a 3..0 win against Morocco while France beat Croatia 2..1

The prize money for participating teams at the 2022 World Cup ongoing in Qatar is a whopping total of $440 million.

The 2022 tournament featured 32 teams from various countries across the globe. 13 countries from Europe, five African teams, four North American countries, four countries from South America and six countries from Asia.

The teams that exited the World Cup at the group stage – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay – all earned $9 million each

The teams that made it through to the round of 16 – USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea – all earned $13 million each

While those that reached the quarter-finals -Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England – earned $17 million each.

The runner-up between Argentina or France will earn $30 million, while the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will earn $42 million.

This is an increase of $40m compared to the 2018 tournament.

Prior to 2006, World Cup-winning teams never pocketed more than $10m, with 1982 champions Italy walking away with an estimated $2.2m for their efforts.

In 2002, there was a big push from national teams for FIFA to increase the prize money on offer. Below are the prize monies won since 1982 up until 2022

Croatia defeated Morroco 2..1 in the 3rd place match played on Saturday

