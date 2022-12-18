Gov. Ugwuanyi Inaugurates New Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse Building

Published:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse building newly constructed by his administration in furtherance of its unprecedented interventions in the state judiciary for efficient dispensation of justice.





Inaugurating the befitting Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse building, located within the Three Arms Zone of the Independence Layout, Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi named it after Hon. Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and congratulated the Jurist, who is an indigene of the state, for the “honour well-deserved.”





In his speech during the grand opening and naming of the building, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s immense support to the judiciary of Enugu State, stressing that the governor has been “very supportive”.





Hon. Justice Ozoemena said that “the official opening of this magnificent edifice and symbolism of Amity, Accord and Harmony is nothing short of a testimony to the commitment of Your Excellency to the furtherance of justice and peace in Enugu State.”





The Chief Judge, therefore, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi “for your unwavering support for the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse and the Enugu State Judiciary.”





Applauding the governor further, he said: “The sheer strength of purpose and vision that has driven your administration and remarkably set it apart and above the rest has set a standard that will serve as a beacon for every generation and successive governments.





“You have challenged the myth that mediocrity is the bane of leadership and confirmed that those who truly wish to serve, can.





“This imposing edifice is set as a lighthouse and a habitat for all peace lovers and peace makers of the region.”





Hon. Justice Ozoemena also congratulated Hon. Justice Agbo and lauded him for his continued support to the judiciary of Enugu State, disclosing that it was in recognition of his unwavering support that the building was named after him.





The Chief Judge equally paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu (retired) for being the brain behind the project, expressing delight that her initiative has come to fruition.





In her remarks, the Director of the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse, Mrs. Caroline Etuk, said that Governor Ugwuanyi was “God’s great workmanship to achieve this awesome feat,” adding: “Had you not believed that it was necessary for this young organisation to have a domicile of its own, today will never have happened. It was your support and dedication to this project that was the spark that ignited the fire. We thank you immensely, Your Excellency.”





Mrs. Etuk who disclosed that the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse was established in 2018 by the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouse Law, added that the organisation was formally inaugurated by Governor Ugwuanyi on December 17, 2018.





She explained that the organisation’s objectives include the enhancement of access to justice by the provision of alternative mechanisms to supplement litigation in the resolution of disputes and to serve as the focal point for the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution in Enugu State.





Dignitaries at the event include Hon. Justice Agbo, the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu State, Hon. Justice George Chibueze Nnamani, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, Hon. Justice Emehelu, and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo.









