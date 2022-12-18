Sunday, 18 December 2022

End Of Year Activities: FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Pay Hospital Bill Of Seven Patients At LASUTH ( Pictures)

Published: December 18, 2022


 

FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS HOLDS END OF YEAR PATROL , VISIT LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL 


The FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals led by its Coordinator Julie Chi-Nwaoha on Saturday in Lagos held its end of year special patrol with the support of the Lagos State Command of FRSC 


Apart from the Patrol and enlightenment programme , they also visited the emergency ward of LASUTH where they interacted and paid the hospital bills of seven patients 


In attendance were many of its members including Alibaba, Yaw , Osamoje Isaac , Iwuoha Yewande , Adrian Egonu  , James Jonathan Lyamgohn , Sonny Mcdow, Actor Yakubu , Moji ( Mama Ajasco ) as well as the co founder of the Unit Chris Kehinde  Nwandu 

The unit was established over a decade ago under the leadership of the former Corps Marshal of FRSC Osita Chidoka to act as Ambassadors for the lead agency 


Pictures from the event 













