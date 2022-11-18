President Buhari Promised To Lift 100m Out Of Poverty But Ended Taking 133m Into Poverty..Sen Sani

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani has mocked the present administration for failing to lift one million Nigerians out of poverty instead threw 133 millions into abject poverty.

President Muhammadu Buhari had unveiled government’s plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollum Daju, had told newsmen in September that the Federal Government planned lifting was attainable, if stakeholders played their expected roles effectively.

But the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced Thursday that the number of Nigerians living in poverty stands at over 133 million, representing 63 per cent of the nation’s population.

In his reaction to the development, Sani via his Twitter handle said the government had fficially threw 133 millions Nigerians into poverty circle.

He said “They promised to lift one hundred million people out of poverty; now they have officially thrown one hundred and thirty three million people into deeper poverty.”





