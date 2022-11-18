Police Arrest Israel’s Most Wanted Gang Leader

Published:

South African police arrested an Israeli fugitive, Yaniv Ben Simon, described as the most-wanted criminal gang leader on Thursday.





Reports revealed that Simon was arrested in the suburb of Johannesburg alongside other seven members of a criminal organisation called Abergil.





A South African police statement said the 46-year-old Israeli has been on Interpol’s red notice list since 2015 as he was wanted in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.





The authorities, however, are not revealing the suspect’s identity until he appears in court, which is expected within 48 hours, but several reports including The Times of Israel revealed him.

The police seized five assault rifles, seven pistols, $40,000 and three suspected stolen motorcycles during the raid

