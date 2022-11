Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, visited former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, at his Abuja residence.





Atiku shared a photo from their visit on Friday and said, “Last night, I led a delegation alongside my Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, #IAOkowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan, #GEJonathan, at his residence in Abuja. -AA.”





