RS11.16 Gbongan Flags Off Ember Months Enlightenment Campaign ( Pictures)

ADDRESS OF UNIT COMMANDER OF RS11.16 GBONGAN ACC UMARU M BAMAIYI AT THE 2022 MEGA PUBLIC ENLIGTNMENT FOR EMBER MONTHS.

THEME: “AVOID SPEEDING, OVERLOADING AND UNSAFE TYRES TO ARRIVE ALIVE”. HELD AT AP FILLING STATION ORILE OWU EXPRESS WAY JUNCTION, GBONGAN.

On behalf of the Ag. Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the entire Staff of RS11.16 Gbongan Unit Command, l sincerely welcome you all to this 2022 Mega Public Enligtnment for Ember Months with the theme:”Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive”.

It is a fact that Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) kills more than HIV/AIDS, malaria, Covid-19 etc.

It is a fact that there is someone you know who has been killed or maimed in a Road Traffic Crash.

It is a fact that people are killed or injure in RTC every day.

It is a fact that most crashes are caused by Human (Driver) behavior and not always as a result of bad Roads.

It is a fact that we can reduce carnages on our Roads i.e. RTC by 15%/, Fatality if we make a commitment by saying “NO” to the following:

-No to Overloading

-No to Speeding

-No to dangerous overtaken

-No to use of bad tyres

-No to Route Violation

-Wear seatbelt and safety helmet

-Say no to use of phone while driving

-Obey all traffic rules/regulations

-Install speed limiting device etc.





Recent researches carried out had shown that causes of Road Traffic Crashes in Gbongan, Nigeria today is traced to SPEED which accounts for 65% of crashes and this can be prevented by maintaining what we call Common Speed Limit and Installation of Speed Limiting Devices in all categories of Vehicles.

The concept of Ember month campaign is born out of the need to raise aggressive monitoring, public consciousness about the best way to use our Roads in sustaining safety standard in Nigeria.

The chronic disease called IGNORANCE which most Nigerians attached to Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) as the wrath of gods especially towards the end of the year. A season of greed for some Commercial Drivers, impatience for some Car Owners and Okada Riders.

They all speed, overtake dangerously, use phone while driving all in the attempt to outsmart others at the expense of their lives and the passengers in the bid to make more money.

We must all say “NO TO ROAD TRAFFIC CRASHES” which leads to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Education and Enlightenment on good Road usage ethics, planning of our journey ahead of time and driving at moderate and common sense speed limit is hereby advocated.

Road Safety is everybody’s business as such every one of us has a role to play.

I sincerely wish to thank all our Stakeholders for honoring our invitation and their immense contribution to this year’s 2022 Mega Public Enligtnment for Ember Months.

I wish all safe journey back to your respective destinations and safe drive into 2023, Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year





SAFER ROAD FULLER LIVES!

Thank you and God bless.





ACC UMARU M BAMAIYI

ASSISTANT CORPS COMMANDER

UNIT COMMANDER

