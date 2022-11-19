Police Parades Suspected Killers Of INEC Officer In Anambra

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Echeng Echeng, on Friday paraded no fewer than 20 suspects arrested in connection with various crimes in the state.

Among the suspects were three men, Nwobodo Obumneme, Malachi Uzorchukwu and Ifesinachi Ogechukwu, said to have been arrested in connection with the killing of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, Mr Osita Duruoha.

The 26-year-old Obumneme told journalists that the gang strangled Duruoha with the aim of dispossessing him of his shuttle bus.

Duruoha, before his death, was declared missing in September, but his body was later found by the roadside, in the Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

Confessing to the crime, Obumneme said, “We hired him to use his shuttle bus to take us to Urum from Ifite; our intention was to steal his bus, but later we had to strangle him to take the bus.”

While briefing journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Echeng, said suspects would be charged to court.

The CP said the command in collaboration with vigilantes in the state also arrested four suspected electricity equipment vandals and thieves.

He called on criminal elements in the state to leave, vowing that they would be hunted down

