Meet NAFDAC New Acting Director General G

The Director of Drug Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, has been appointed the Acting Director of the Agency following the expiration of the tenure of Professor Christianah Adeyeye as the Director General.





Eimunjeze is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a Bachelor of Pharmacy and obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) from Mercer University, Atlanta Georgia and a Master of Science (MSc) in Biotechnology, Innovation and Regulatory Science from Purdue University, USA.

She has varied experience in Policy Formulation, Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Security, Regulatory Harmonization and Quality Management System (QMS) and has been involved in regulatory reform initiatives to improve efficiency of regulatory framework and ensure access to quality regulated products.





Eimunjeze has worked in several capacities including Technical Assistant to Director General of NAFDAC, Director, Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Director, Drug Evaluation and Research with responsibility for driving policy implementation across the regulatory system instituting regulatory reforms and strengthening the regulatory system.

She is also a member of several ongoing national, regional and global committees.





Meanwhile, sources at NAFDAC say an internal memo signed by the agency’s Director of Human Resources Management, Oboli A.U, and dated 17 November, has already notified the directors of various units and departments of the appointment of Monica Eimunjeze as the acting D-G.

According to them, a memo, with reference number NAFDAC/ADM/SM/075, has as its subject: “Appointment of Acting Director General NAFDAC.”





The statement reads: “The management is in receipt of a letter appointing Dr Monica Eimunjeze as the Acting Director General NAFDAC with effect from 12th November, 2022.

“I am therefore directed to bring this development to you for information and guidance.”

Adeyeye was appointed in 2017 as the Director-General

