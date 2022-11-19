Why I Killed My Stepmother...Suspect

Published:

The Anambra State Command, has arrested a 20-year-old man, Ekenedilichukwu Okeke, for allegedly killing!lling his stepmother, Mrs.Theresa Okeke, 54, over N1 million.





The deceased, an accountant with the National Population Commission (NPC), was reportedly strangled to death £ath on September 28, 2022 in her residence, No. 4 Umuziocha, Awka, the state capital.





Parading the suspect alongside his three accomplices at the state police headquarters, Amawbia, on Friday, November 18, 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, said Ekenedilichukwu allegedly connived with his friends to murder the woman in order to withdraw a sum of N1 million from her bank account.





"One Mrs. Theresa Okeke, aged 54 years, an Accountant with National Population Commission, Awka, was murdered in her residence at Number 4, Umuziocha, Awka," the CP stated.





"Immediately the case was reported, her stepson, Ekenedilichukwu Okeke, aged 20 years, who slept in the same house with the deceased, was arrested for interrogation.





He claimed that armed robbers stormed their residence and killed his stepmother. However, after an intelligence based interrogation, he eventually confessed to the crime and named his accomplices.





Detectives from State CID, Awka, swiftly mobilized in search of the accomplices which led to the arrest of three additional suspects, namely; Peter Jideofor, aged 23 years, Chukwuemeka Christopher, aged 29 years and Chisom Emmanuel Dike, aged 22 years.





“They have all confessed to the crime and disclosed that it was the deceased’s stepson who contracted them to come and kill the deceased to enable them transfer the sum of N1 million from her account, having known her phone password. The suspects will soon be charged to court," Echeng added.





During his parade, the stepson said he had to hire his friends to assist him carry out the act, shortly after the deceased, who had been assisting him in paying his fees, insisted he leaves her house over a misunderstanding.





"It was around 2am, with my other guys. We tied her hands and feet.





"When she wanted to shout, I personally tied her mouth." One of the accomplices, Peter Jideofor said

