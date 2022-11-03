NCC Confiscates N1.6m Pirated Books ,Arrests 6 In Makurdi

Published:

Operatives of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) in Makurdi, have confiscated 267 pirated textbooks of various titles worth N1, 602,000 in some schools in Makurdi Metropolis during a routine compliance inspection with the arrest of six suspected pirates on Thursday 29th September 2022.

According to the NCC Director, Makurdi Office, Mrs. Funmi Adewale, the seizure of the pirated books took place during compliance inspection and monitoring of schools in Makurdi town. The exercise by Copyright Inspectors of the Makurdi Office resulted in full antipiracy operations on the sighting of infringing textbooks and titles at the designated schools.

The Schools include Jet Age Academy; Paul Elton Academy; Light House Nursery/Primary School; Bright Way Schools; Corona Nursery and Primary Schools; Unique Nursery and Primary Schools; Government Model Secondary School and Dyegeh Memorial College all in Makurdi town.





Mrs. Adewale expressed concern over the proliferation of activities of pirates in the State and warned those engaged in such to desist from such practices while imploring the general public to always report activities of copyright infractors to the Commission for prompt action as the Commission will not hesitate to bring offenders to book.

She further informed that the Commission has commenced a full-scale investigation into the cases and arrested suspects found wanting would be charged to the court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution

The operation exercise was carried out by two teams of Copyright Inspectors backed up by armed NSCDC Officers.

Share This