Breaking: FG Pays ASUU Half Salaries For October

The Federal Government only paid lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities for 18 working days in the month of October.





Lecturers and senior members of ASUU, who spoke to our correspondent under strict confidence noted that the government only paid half salaries.





It had been reported that ASUU called off its eight-month-old strike on October 14, 2022. Lecturers were encouraged to resume back to work by the union on that same day.





Speaking on the matter, a senior member of the National Executive Council, said, “We were only paid for the days after the strike. I received a half salary. Other members are angry right now, they are blaming the NEC for calling off the strike.”





Another member, who confirmed the development, said, “Yes, it is true, I received half salary. It seems the government is set to kill unionism in the country but we are ready for them.”





