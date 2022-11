Published:

Uk-based Nigerian pastor and close associate to Davido, Tobi Adegboyega has said that the singer and his lover are both getting stronger.





He made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday.





Adegboyega revealed he has spoken to Davido twice since the incident and he is getting stronger.





He wrote, “Spoke to the No.1 OBO, 2nd time. He is getting stronger, he is rising, they are both getting stronger. Praise God.”





