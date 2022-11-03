Theatre Commander OPHK Decorates Five Newly Promoted Lt Colonels

Published:

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa has decorated six senior officers of the Theatre Headquarters who benefited from the recently published promotion in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force respectively. The beneficiaries are made up of one Wing Commander promoted to the rank of Group Captain and five Majors promoted to rank of Lieutenant Colonel.





Maj Gen Musa in his remarks, congratulated the senior officers for the well deserved promotion, stating that it is a confirmation of their loyalty, commitment and contributions in achieving the overall security mandate of the Armed Forces. He further charged them to redouble their efforts in order to meet the expectations tied to their new ranks.





The Theatre Commander also appreciated the spouses of the beneficiaries for taking good care of the home front and supporting their husbands at all times in all ramification. 'The support of our wives and family are very essential and critical to the mental and physically growth as well as the overall well being of us as serving personnel', he added.





While delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the newly elevated senior officers, Group Captain EY Olaiya thanked God Almighty for his mercies and grace which is immeasurable to nothing. He also appreciated the Service Chiefs for finding them worthy to be elevated to a higher rank. Furthermore, while thanking the Theatre Commander for his continuous guidance and leadership style that has spearheaded them into the right direction of their career, he reiterated their commitment in effectively carrying out the task reposed on their new ranks.





In attendance is the Deputy Theatre Commander, Maj Gen MS Ahmed; Component Commanders; Chief of Staff; Principal Staff Officers; Senior Officers; Officers, Spouses and family members of the newly elevated senior officers.

