Naira Redesign: Sowore Mocks Dino Melaye For Donating Cash At Event

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has mocked the spokesperson for the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye, following a cash donation the latter made to a foundation, linking it to the announced redesign of Naira notes.





The incident happened during the memorial service/evening of tributes for late human rights activist, Ariyo Dare-Atoye, on Saturday.





Making a pledge of a N500, 000 annual donation to an education fund for the deceased’s children, Melaye said, “They told me that there is a plan for a foundation, education foundation for the children, I am so impressed about that and I am making a pledge that I will give an annual donation of N500, 000 for that foundation and I brought the first part of it, N500, 000.”





Reacting to Melaye's donation, Sowore, who took the podium next said, "You can already see the effect of the Central Bank’s re-designation (sic), politicians are carrying cash. Let me say this, this is the political season and I am not here for politics.”





