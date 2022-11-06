2023 Guber: Nobody Can Stop the Victory of Pastor Umo Eno .. Prelate Mbang, As Methodist Youths Endorse PDP Guber Candidate

Published:

Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, has declared that no one under the sun can stop the emergence of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno as the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State.





The former National President of Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) made the declaration during a one day conference organised by youths of the Methodist Church Nigeria under the aegis of Methodist Young People Initiative in Uyo.





In his remarks, Dr. Mbang who was the father of the day assured the leading governorship candidate of overwhelming victory at the polls, describing his emergence as the preferred candidate as divinely ordained adding that "God is with him and the church is behind him".





According to him, "nobody under the sun can stop Umo Eno from becoming the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. I said this because of those fighting him. God annointed him and it cannot be changed. I use this opportunity to appreciate Governor Udom Emmanuel for what he has done in the State. One of the major things he has done is strengthening Christianity in the State in words and in deeds and God will reward him," he said.





Also speaking, Director General of the group, Sir Ini Mbang, reaffirmed the total support of young members of the Church for the gubernatorial aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno.





He noted that the initiative is a movement created by many young vibrant and intelligent Methodists across the state who are determined to create a better future for themselves, adding that they were sure of a better future with Pastor Umo Eno as the Governor in 2023.





Addressing the youths, Pastor Umo Eno assured the gathering that his administration will partner with the christian community to further peace and development, stressing that the state will continually remain in the hands of the Almighty God and will look unto Him alone for direction.





He stated that "Gone are the days where we were struggling for the soul of our State, this is because our Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel has dedicated this State to God. I like to thank God for using our Governor to bring peace to our dear State and I stand here today to say that we will further this peace and security in the state."





He reaffirmed his plans to establish business school and ICT hubs to train young people and equip them with the necessary tools to make them job creators not job seekers.





Pastor Eno commended the leadership of the church for allowing the youths participate in the political process in the state, noting that Akwa Ibom youth are generally very wise and smart, only desiring of the right guidance and direction.





He therefore assured that his administration will provide the necessary guidance and direction that will enable the youths create a better and prosperous future for themselves.





Earlier, in recognition of his immense contributions towards the development of young people of Methodist Church in Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State in particular, the Church bestowed on the governorship hopeful, a 'Pillar of Strength Award.' The presentation was applauded by all present.





The well attended event which attracted clergymen, youth and personalities across the State, featured; praise and worship session, Choir rendition, presentation of awards, and intercessory prayer for peace and progress of the state and our nation.

