APC Is More Corrupt Than PDP...Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress is more corrupt than the Peoples Democratic Party, as of the time it was in charge of the country.





He revealed this in an interview with Voice of America, part of which he shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday.





When told that people also accused the PDP of corruption at the time it was ruling, Atiku responded, “But we have come to realise that the APC is even more corrupt than PDP.”





Asked how he will convince voters to support PDP again, he said, “Well, I will remind them of the prosperity that the PDP brought to the country between 1999-2007 and then also the poverty, the insecurity, the instability that the APC has brought to the country since they came into office.”

