Mrs Betty Akeredolu to Speak At 2022 Lead Awards, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Deji of Akure Others To Attend

Published:

Nollywood Actor, Yomi Fabiyi, Singer, Jodie and Mr Nigeria International, Ajewole Emmanuel Odunnayo to billed to perform





The organizers of Leadership Excellence And Dignity Awards, Project Lead Africa, have announced First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu as Guest Speaker at the forthcoming 2022 edition. The event, which hold November 27th at the Dome International Conference Center, Akure, is set to attract several dignitaries within and outside the State.





In Statement signed by the Executive Director, Abiola Alaba Peters AAP, and posted on the official website of the organization, Mr Abiola said the choice of Her Excellency, Mrs Betty Akeredolu as guest speaker, is following achievement in the state and beyond, her ideology and vision is another attraction.





Alaba added that, the theme of the 2022 edition was another reason, the organizers decided on the wife of the governor, “The organizers of 2022 Lead Awards is hereby using this opportunity to announce a dedicated, prominent and well respected Nigerian as guest speaker in the maiden edition of the 2022 Leadership Excellence And Dignity Awards”





“She is no other person than the number one First Lady of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu. It is expedient to explain, the choice to have this dynamic and powerful Nigerian as speaker for the 2022 Lead Awards, although, the generally public, particularly, those who have indicated interest in attending the event, many of whom are resided in Ondo State, are a determine factor”





The theme of the event, “Rewarding Tenacity” is another fact; why we decided to go for our dear mother in Ondo State. It is a known fact that Mrs Akeredolu is unapologetic about her love and passion for the younger generations, especially her gender. Arabirin as we fondly called her is passionate about the welfare and development of her people; we can’t afford not to have such a unifier speak to us on Rewarding Tenacity: An Example for the Next Generation”.





Other dignitaries that will be gracing the award ceremony, include the Special Guest of Honor, His Excellency, Honorable Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor of Ondo State. Royal fathers of the day are His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Paramount Ruler, Deji of Akure Kingdom and His Royal Majesty, Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa, Elemure of Emure-Ile, among others.





The key feature of this entire ceremony will be a celebration of various individuals who are proudly sons and daughters of the Sunshine State, there will also be music and comedy performances, alongside other forms of art. The evening shall commence with a black carpet media paparazzi at 2pm, followed by the main event at 3pm.





#LeadAwards2022

Share This