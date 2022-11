Published:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it has suspended the search for Adetutu Adedokun, the lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.





Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the agency, said that the search and rescue team have combed the water trying to locate the victim's body to no avail

The agency says it'll now wait for the body to surface

Adetutu jumped into the Lagoon during the week over an altercation with her fiancee

Share This