Gov Diri Denies Alleged Leaked Sex Tape In South Africa

Dr Kola Oredipe, the Director, New Media to the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has distanced his principal from a leaked sex tape in South Africa.





An alleged sex tape of the Speaker of the Free State, Zanele Sifuba, had been leaked and trending on social media in the country early November and there had been speculations that a Nigerian leaked the sex tape.





In a development on Friday, a newly opened Facebook page named after the speaker shared a photo of Diri and accused him of being the one who leaked the intimate tape.





Oredipe in a statement on Saturday denied the claims, saying the post was meant to tarnish the image of the Bayelsa governor who hasn't travelled to South Africa in 10 years and can't be demanding a ransom of eight million naira.





Part of the statement read, "Let it be stated without any equivocation that Governor Diri does not know and has had no contact nor relationship with the said woman at the centre of the scandal. He has also not been to South Africa in the last 10 years.





"While we have read about a purported attempt to collect R300,000 from her, the ‘young blackmailer’ is certainly not Governor Diri.





"Ask the question: why would a governor of an oil-rich state resort to blackmail for a mere R300,000 (about N8 million). This is simply ridiculous.





"Clearly, political mischief-makers have gone on overdrive in their desperation to tarnish the reputation of a hard working, calm, peaceful and focused Governor of Bayelsa State."

