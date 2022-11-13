This 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Raped Elder Brother’s Wife, 9 Others In Ondo

Published:

The scene was that of shock at the headquarters of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps in Akure, Ondo State capital when a 16-year-old boy was paraded over alleged rape.





To the bewilderment of many at the operational base of the corps, the teenager, who gave his name as Precious, confessed to raping his brother’s wife as well as nine others.





While being paraded, yesterday, alongside other suspects, Precious told The Guardian that, after seeing the unclothedness of his brother’s wife while she was deep asleep, he was forced to lay on her.





The suspect also disclosed that nine other girls were his victims at Laosun, a farm settlement in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. He was also accused of stealing 25 litres of palm oil after his brother had travelled from the farm settlement.





“In Laosun, I have raped nine girls. Some of them are 19 or 25 years. In the night, I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them.





I do not use gun or knives to threaten them. Sometimes, I will be caught and they will beat me and leave me. I have been arrested before.





“I was arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil. I wanted to gather money to use it to buy phone. I came to the house and saw my brother’s wife sleeping naked. I went into the room and slept on top of her.”





Meanwhile, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspect would soon be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

