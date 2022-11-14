LP , PDP Sponsorship Fake News Against Tinubu ..APC

Published:

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has fingered the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party as responsible for the sponsorship of fake news against Tinubu in a bid to disqualify him.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Media and Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga, called on the police to investigate the circulation of the forged INEC statement and serve justice to those responsible.

He said, “The opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its subsidiary Labour Party having realised they have no sure path to victory in the February 2023 presidential election upped their campaign of calumny, disinformation and misinformation on Saturday by sponsoring fake news against the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“They did it by forging the letterhead of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the signature of its national commissioner, Festus Okoye. The forged statement purportedly issued by INEC was disseminated to deceive the gullible public that INEC was investigating allegations against Asiwaju Tinubu that, they desperately hoped, will ultimately lead to the disqualification of the frontline APC presidential candidate.

“This inglorious path has been taken before since 2003 and in the run-up to the primaries of the ruling APC that produced Asiwaju Tinubu as the presidential torch bearer. Those who took this damned path of infamy lost their bet because Asiwaju Tinubu stands rock solid and indestructible.”





Share This