Sawoolu Chief Of Staff Loses 36 Year Old Wife

Obituary: Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde





The families of Ayinde and Ojora are deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of their daughter, sister and wife, Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde Nee Ojora, which sad event occurred on Sunday 13th November, 2022. She was aged 36.





The late Princess Adedoyin Tayo Ayinde died after a brief illness.





Princess Adedoyin lived a fulfilled life, having impacted positively on the people that came in contact with her during her lifetime.





Adedoyin’s heart desires was to see a world where every human being regardless of status, religion or gender is treated with love and affection.





We appreciate everyone for their condolence calls, messages and prayers but will and seek the public understanding that the families be allowed to mourn in private.





We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of our dearly departed Adedoyin’s soul.





She is survived by husband and children.





Funeral arrangements will be kept within the family.









