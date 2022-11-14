Alleged Drug Indictment: Tinubu Not Qualified To Contest 2023 Presidential Election...PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it has every option to challenge the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, including his eligibility to contest the 2023 general elections having been allegedly indicted and subjected to criminal forfeiture judgement for a narcotic related offence by a United States Court in Northern Illinois, Chicago.

This was made known by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference held at the party’s Secretariat on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologunagba stated that the APC presidential candidate is “ineligible to contest the February 2023 Presidential election having been reportedly indicted and subjected to criminal forfeiture judgement for a narcotic-related offence by a United States Court in Northern Illinois.

“Nigerians are however appalled by the lame attempt by the APC Presidential Campaign which, after admitting that there was a $460,000 drug money criminal forfeiture judgment against accounts traced to the APC Presidential Candidate, is now desperately trying to pull a wool over the eyes of the Nigerians people and our democratic institutions.

“Seeing that it is technically out of the Presidential contest and further distraught because it cannot also field candidates at all levels in the 2023 general elections due to its illegal and unconstitutional congresses, the APC has resorted to unleashing hoodlums to attack PDP Presidential Campaign rallies and other innocent Nigerians going about their legitimate endeavors as witnessed in Kaduna and Borno States, in a bid to trigger crisis and scuttle the elections.”

The spokesperson added that by the provision of Section 137 (1) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) Asiwaju Tinubu is not eligible to contest the Presidential election in Nigeria.

He noted for emphasis the US Court “Ordered that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981.”





