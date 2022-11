Published:

The body of a member of Lagos State House of Assembly Hon. (HIgh Chief) Olayiwola Abdulsobur Olawale , THE SERIKI BOBAGUNWA OF EGBALAND was laid to rest today in Lagos

The man popularly known as Omititi died in Jos Plateau State on Tuesday where he attended the flagoff of APC Presidential campaign

In attendance at the burial were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Speaker of the State House of Assembly and several other dignitaries

Pictures









