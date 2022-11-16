CKN NEWS Exclusive : More Revelations On How Army General Was Crushed To Death Inside Abuja Barrack By Corporal ( Pictures)

Published:





CKN News has exclusively obtained more information on how a Nigerian Army General was crushed to death

According to information reaching us from an insider who wants to remain anonymous, at about 152230A on 15th November 2022, Brig Gen OA James, the Director of Finance NAFRC was knocked down by a vehicle driven by 04NA/98/397 Corporal ABAYOMI EBUN of NARC Abuja.





The soldier who resides at Block P, Old Barracks NAFRC was on pass and driving recklessly inside the barracks as he was said to be drunk.

The senior officer was walking to his residence inside the Barracks when he was hit and knocked down by the soldier.

The senior officer was rushed to NAFRC Medical Center where he was confirmed dead. The soldier have been detained with NAFRC Provost for further investigation.

