Disabled Nigerian Student Writes Billionaire Elon Musk, Seeks Medical Assistance

A 21-year-old sickle cell disease patient, Muhammad Lawal, has written an open letter to billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.

Muhammed, who is an indigene of Niger state, fell ill in 2020 and was said to have moved from one hospital to another, looking for help and trying to get back on his feet.





In the open letter published on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Lawal revealed that he suffers from sickle cell complications and has had bilateral total knee replacement and bilateral total hip replacement at the Kano National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, which has affected his mobility.

Lawal went on to reveal that some experts in Germany have said they would be able to help, but he can’t afford the cost, which is why he needs the help of Musk.

To Musk he wrote, “I have been referred to Germany to get back on my feet and it’s a substantial amount of money beyond my reach to get the medical plan already set up by my medical experts, which is why I am soliciting your support.”









