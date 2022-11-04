I've Failed As Minister Of Education...Adamu Adamu

Published:

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has reportedly stated that he has failed as a Minister.





The Minister made this assertion following his inability to resolve several challenges he ought to have solved despite being the longest-serving minister of education.





The Minister was reported to have made this statement when he spoke at the 66th National Council on Education (NCE) in Abuja, on Thursday, November 3. The Minister is said to have also accused the states ministries of education of adding to the factors that aided his failure as a Minister.





The Minister highlighted that, from out-of-school children which has increased during his time in office to challenges of ASUU and other challenges bedeviling the tertiary education system, he could not provide the needed solution.





Source: The Sun

