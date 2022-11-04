Dwindling Resources: El Rufai Introduces Fees In Kaduna Public Schools

Published:

The Kaduna State Government has written to principals of public schools in the state, intimating them of the re-introduction of school fees in government-owned senior secondary schools.





The state government had in 2019 abolished the payment of fees in primary and secondary schools with effect from 2020, as a strategy to improve enrolment, thereby reducing the alarming number of out-of-school children.





The Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, in a letter to the principals, said the development became necessary due to the dwindling resources of the state government.





The letter reads: “The increase in the population of school children in the state necessitated the expansion and renovation of existing structures, provision of teaching and learning materials. However, the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state, due to harsh economic condition, compelled us to re-introduce school fees in our secondary schools.





“Consequently, every student at the senior secondary level in the state would now be required to pay a nominal fee of ₦2,000 for an academic session. Each student is expected to pay ₦1,000 for the first term and ₦500 each for the second and third terms.”





According to the commissioner, students have the option to make full payment at the beginning of the session or in three instalments over the three terms.





“All principals are requested to note that the payment of the fee is with effect from the second term of the 2022/2023 session and modalities of payment would be communicated in due course,” she added.





