Prison Escapee Shot Dead By Military In Jos

The military on Thursday said, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE responded promptly to a credible information on Plateau State, neutralized a kidnapper kingpin who was an escapee from the Jos prison break.

Major General Musa Danmadami, Director Defence Media Operations, revealed this during the bi-weekly media briefing in Abuja that the suspect was neutralized while trying to escape from his hideout.

He said, based on credible information revealed that the kidnapper kingpin who was an escapee from the Jos prison break was at Farin Kasa in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State troops busted his hideout.





He also said, troops also neutralized a notorious kidnappers identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi in Goro village of Plateau State while equally trying to escape from his hideout.

General Danmadami said, based on another intelligence on movement of suspected kidnappers on Road Takun-Wakari in Taraba State, during the operation, as the kidnappers attempted to escape on sighting, Nigerian troops at their hideout busted the the area and engaged the criminals and killed scores.

He pointed out that items recovered from the kidnappers were 2 mobile phones, 1 power bank, 1 identification card, 1 bag containing charms, 1 bag containing drugs and the sum of Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Naira (N865,460.00) amongst others.

General Danmadami further revealed that troops in the North Central Zone of the Country, in a coordinated operation between the land component and the air component, have sustained the onslaught against terrorists and other criminal elements as troops repelled an attack by the Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa State Province terrorists at Wawa Cantonment in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, neutralized 3 terrorists and captured 5.

He pointed out that troops also in conjunction with vigilantes at Tungan Gagara and Damala villages where contacts was made with the terrorist, following the fire fight, 13 terrorist were arrested while several others jumped into the river while at Babusara village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, troops neutralized 3 terrorists while other fled in disarray. Troops recovered several arms and ammunitions.

"14 suspected illicit drug peddlers were arrested, with large quantities of substance suspected to be hard drugs after troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and NDLEA operatives on 28 October 2022 raided identified drug peddlers hideout around North bank in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State

