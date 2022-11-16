Charles Soludo Was Not Self Made , We Made Him....Prof Fabian Osuji

Published:

WHAT PROF FABIAN OSUJI SAID ABOUT CHARLES SOLUDO





I am thoroughly embarrassed about the level of hostility being exhibited by our brother and friend Prof Charles Soludo towards Peter Obi. He cannot claim to be self made. People like us participated in making him. I was Prochancellor and Chairman of Council at the University of Nigeria when his papers came for approval for Professorship.





I could have found reason to withhold or deny assent .But we put him out and praised his work. That made President Obasanjo appoint him Economic Adviser without hesitation.





Three years later, three of us Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala ,Oby Ezekwesili and myself were attending a Conference in Brussels when President Obasanjo called Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who was Finance Minister to ask for the nomination of Governor of Central Bank.





We gave a unanimous vote for Prof Charles Soludo...Ministers of Finance, Education and Due Process. As Ndigbo we were proud to support our brother. He was not the sole candidate. Obasanjo gave him the position. Everyone rejoiced. That was the power of Umunna.





Years later,I cannot imagine the same person who benefitted resoundingly from the support of Umunna being the one to pull down his own brother who is enjoying overwhelming support elsewhere. I am truly ashamed of him.Ndigbo should not allow him to get away with this. He should be made to withdraw all his damaging statements against Obi.There is still time for him to reverse himself in this matter. Ndigbo must not allow him to get away with this.





Prof Fabian Osuji

Share This