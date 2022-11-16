2023 : Bola Tinubu Lays Out His Plans For Nigeria

Published:

Bola Tinubu in his remark at the APC Presidential campaign flagoff in Jos on Monday said serving Nigeria is what he had always done and when elected, he would do more to build the economy, provide jobs, power, security, agricultural production and processing as well as the industrial revolution.

He stated, “We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to this nation. February 2023 is more than an election. It is a fight to define the soul of the nation and to determine our collective fate.

‘’Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all? Or do we toss these ideals away, lashing ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose ranting show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy?’’

“One party wants to take us back to a past that never should have been. Another party wants to take us to a past that resides only in its candidate’s head. Neither the old road nor the fantasy road is good enough.

“Instead, we forge the wiser path toward our approved destination — an even better Nigeria. This is what the election is truly about,” he added.

To ensure overall energy security and resource mobilisation for the country, Tinubu promised to continue the ongoing exploration works in all frontier basins and especially speed up the development of the commercial oil find in Gombe/ Bauchi states.

He said, “Most importantly, I will give utmost priority to extinguishing terrorists and violent criminals. We shall augment our military, police and security personnel while providing them with better tactical communication and mobility. We will employ hi-tech aerial surveillance to track and attack these menaces.





“These evil forces seek to destroy our democratic way of life. I have news for them. We will defeat their destructive way of life. They shall be utterly defeated and vanquished from our soil.”





He thanked Lalong for leading the campaign as the director-general and hosting the flag-off which he described as successful.





