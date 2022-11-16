APC Presidential Campaign Flagoff...Tinubu's " Thank You PDP " Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Published:

Daily Trust had reported how heavyweights of the ruling party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, were in Jos, Plateau State, for the presidential campaign kick off.













While rounding off his speech, he suffered a slip of tongue as he mistakenly referred to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he had his party in mind.





“…I hand over back to the chairman of the party before he disciplines me for leaving the President waiting and keeping him standing.





We are calling, inviting the national chairman to invite the President. At least to close this part of the ceremony. Thank you, God bless you, God bless Nigeria. God bless PD…APC,” he said.





This is not the first time Tinubu would goof in public.





In July, the APC Presidential Candidate also forgot the name of his party during an interview.

Tinubu was speaking to members of his party in public and almost addressed the APC as “Action Congress.”





However, he was quickly corrected by one of the aides who stood beside him.





In October, he caused a stir online after he said Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has a vision of turning “rotten situation to a bad one.”

The incident had sparked rumours that Tinubu who just returned from London at that time might be suffering from dementia.





He was speaking at the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency.





“We’re not going to let you run away, your vision, creativity and resiliency in turning a rotten situation to a bad one is necessary at this very critical time. That is why we are here today,” Tinubu told El-Rufai.





Critics of the APC Presidential Candidate have said Tinubu avoids debate in order not to goof.









Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently trending on social media as a result of a gaffe he suffered in his speech at the flag off of his 2023 campaigns.