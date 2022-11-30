30-Year-Old Prophet Arrested For Allegedly Defiling Two Underaged Sisters And Getting One Pregnant

Published:

A 30-year-old prophet of Cherubim and Seraphim church Ajuwon, Prophet Joseph Ogundeji, has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for allegedly defiling two under age sisters who are members of his church.





The suspect was arrested on November 11, 2022, following a complaint lodged at Ajuwon divisional headquarters by the father of the two underage girls, who reported that he discovered that his 16-year-old daughter is pregnant, and when he inquired to know who is responsible for the pregnancy, it was discovered that the prophet is the one who impregnated her.





SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who is the spokesperson of the state police command said upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the prophet.





''On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime. In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the said prophet did not only have carnal knowledge of the 16 years old girl, but her 13 years old younger sister too was defiled by the same prophet.





The two victims informed the police that whenever they had vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church would asked them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which always comes to an end around 3 am.





They stated further that anytime they stay in the prophet's house, he used to give them something to lick, and after licking it, they will sleep off only to wake up and discover that the prophet had had s€x with them.'' Oyeyemi said

The spokesperson added that when asked why they didn't inform their parents, the victims informed the police that the suspect threatened to kill anyone of them that let the cat out of the bag.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

