Breaking: Army General Dies From Car Accident

Published:

An Army General Audu Ogbole is dead

He died from wounds sustained in a car according to information reaching CKN News





This is a post on the incident by ACM Kayode Olagunju

SAD NEWS. WE LOST A GEM.

Our indefatigable, humble, friendly bridge builder, the Monitor General SEC 40 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Brig Gen Audu Ogbole JAMES, mni just departed. He died from injuries sustained from a knock down on the road yesterday (15/11/22) evening in Lagos.

May his soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the family, AANI especially the SEC 40. May the Lord console all and grant the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. So sad.





ACM Kayode OLAGUNJU, mni

Welfare Officer, SEC 40

16/11/22

Share This